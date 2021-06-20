“Now another tournament begins”. Coach Roberto Mancini archives the first phase of Euro 2020: Italy with full points in Group A and qualified for the round of 16 with 3 wins, including 1-0 over Wales. “I was pleased to see that we changed eight players and the team played well. We deserved to score more but they defended well, the boys were good. Wales when there were 10 left they just defended, it wasn’t easy not even find space. We tried but it was not easy “, says Mancini. The Azzurri await the opponent between Ukraine and Austria in the second round. “Now another tournament begins. If the boys continue like this, I’m happy, that’s all I ask for.”





In the national team, the players of Sassuolo and Atalanta, two proactive teams, are shining among others. “Our boys are used to playing like this because we offer this game from day one, we got there. Then there are others who do it, they have no problems when they do it in blue. Verratti and Locatelli? Someone good will not play, it also happened with those who stayed at home. For us it is a pain when we have to make other choices “.