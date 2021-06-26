“Deserved victory”. Roberto Mancini, national team coach, rejoices after the suffered 2-1 win over Austria in the round of 16 of Euro 2020. “We took it home because we deserved it even though in the end we conceded this goal that sooner or later we would have had to suffer. In the first half we could have scored some goals, in the second half we dropped but we wanted it and we won it “, Mancini told Rai.





“We won thanks to the players who are on the bench who entered with the right mentality – continues Mancini -. The boys spent a lot, Chiesa and Pessina were good. I knew it would be a difficult game, perhaps more difficult than the next quarters. final. This painful victory can do us good “. Did you get something back at Wembley in Vialli? “No. It’s still long. There are still three to get it back.” Now Belgium or Portugal. “They are two extraordinary teams. It’s difficult.”