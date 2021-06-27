It will be there Belgium the opponent of the Azzurri in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. The challenge of the giants between Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo saw the victory of Belgium by 1 to 0. The goal of one of the many Belgian champions, Thorgan Hazard, decided the match, in front of 12,000 spectators frantic in the bushel of Seville. And to save the red devils from the angry onslaught of Portugal also the post hit in the 84th by Guerreiro.

Really exciting last minutes, with CR7 and teammates to dominate the game without being able to take the game at least to extra time, and with Belgium playing on the counterattack thanks to the power of Lukaku. Final result 1 to 0. Belgium and Italy will meet on Friday 2 July in Monaco

