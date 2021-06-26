Who is Luka Moric, undisputed champion and considered one of the best players in history? Real Madrid midfielder and captain of the Crozza national football team, he was awarded the Ballon d’Or in 2018. The Balkan war he experienced as a child proved him very much…

Luka Modric is counted today among the best footballers in history and one of the largest midfielders of the world. Of Croatian origin (he was born on 9 September 1985 in Zadar), he militated in real Madrid and is captain (and number 10) of the National football team of Croatia. He got the Golden Ball in 2018, after finishing in second place at the world championships that same year.

Modric, a child under the bombs

Modric’s life was marked by a dramatic event: the war in the Balkans, than with his own bombing and the struggle for Croatian independence in 1991 forced his family to leave their home. The next seven years were really difficult, lived

at the Kolovare Hotel. A deep wound that still struggles to heal today. It is really impossible to forget what happened.

But he never felt alone. Beside him there was someone, or rather, something, who has always been his faithful companion, a friend, a very important playmate: the ball. Here is what he told AFP:

“He was always with me. Even when we went to the shelter I took it with me and played with friends or anyone else. The ball was everything to me. I broke several windows in the hotel but also some cars, everyone was furious with me. And my father had to pay everything, it was a lot of money. I remember the fear of war. We played football and the sirens sounded. But it had become a normal thing ”.

When he began to play “seriously” in important football teams, criticism after criticism rained down on him: many did not believe in his worth and talent. Obviously they were wrong. But Luka suffered a lot, undermined his self-esteem:

“There have always been doubts about me, on my qualities, on my way of playing and on my body. They said I was missing something to get to the top, but it didn’t stop me, it motivated me more. I have long since stopped reading criticism. I have the people close to me who surround me with positivity. I remember that article where I was the flop of the year in La Liga and it wasn’t good, but I believed in myself and I knew I was a Real Madrid player ”.

Modric’s dream

In the end, however, he managed to show everyone how much his is worth career has “exploded” and today it is among the best in the world. Real Madrid is his home, his team and he also hopes for his future: