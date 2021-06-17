The ‘Azzurra’ was much superior and beat Switzerland 3-0 to add their second win in the same number of games in the current edition of the Eurocup. Those led by Roberto Mancini secured their place among the top 16 teams in the tournament. Furthermore, Wales and Russia won and remain in the race for qualification.

Although on paper he did not appear among the experts’ favorites for this European Championship, Italy is beginning to make people talk. By dint of good performances and several high points at the individual level, the ‘Azzurra’ became the first classified to the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

Historically, the alpine team has been better off arriving at the big tournaments in silence, away from the magnifying glass of the experts. Recent frustrations – including a failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia – had put Italy in a minor role, compared to other powerful teams in Europe today.

However, in two games, the formation of Roberto Mancini has shown solid arguments to be excited. Far from the traditional ‘catenaccio’ with which the Italian selected teams are usually associated – sometimes unfairly – this team has shown an attractive game, with the circulation of the ball as the key.

Of course, the style promoted by Mancini has not resigned the defensive aspect either, an area in which Italy retains its usual solidity. The conclusion of this formula? The ‘Azzurra’ has 10 consecutive victories and without conceding goals.

At the Olympic stadium in Rome, for the second date of Group A of the Eurocup, Italy brought out its new image with a solid 3-0 victory against the always uncomfortable Switzerland, who saw their plans quickly disarmed in the face of the superiority of their rival .

This new Italy is sustained by a joint operation that empowers its players. The structure goes from the arch defended by Gianluigi Donnarumma; a central rear that is known by heart with the Leonardo Bonucci-Giorgio Chiellini duo; a “brain” in the center of the field with Jorginho, a key piece of Chelsea champion of the last Champions League; two unbalanced extremes with Domenico Berardi and Leonardo Spinazzola; and a scorer like Ciro Immobile, a great contribution to the team even though it is sometimes difficult for him to convert with the national team.

With their arguments, the ‘Azzurra’ dismantled the initial idea of ​​Switzerland, which tried to pressure up in the beginning. Owner of possession of the ball, Italy ended up locking up the Swiss team and disturbed Yann Sommer’s goal from the start.

Chiellini even managed to convert after 19 minutes of play, but his cry was choked after the VAR canceled it by a touch with his hand on the play. And although the captain retired injured a handful of minutes later, Italy maintained their firmness and found the well-deserved goal in the 26th minute, after an excellent triangulation between Berardi and Manuel Locatelli, who defined by entering the center of the area.

Italy forgave a couple of times in the first half, but began to define the lawsuit at the beginning of the complement. In the 52nd minute, Locatelli controlled in the goal of the area and took an impossible left-foot for Sommer.

That second goal left Switzerland unanswered, who could have lost for an even bigger result. Italy lacked some precision in the final meters and only found the third and final goal of the game a minute from the end, with a missile from outside the Immobile area.

Six points, six goals in favor, none against. That is the balance of the first two presentations of Italy in Group A, which will close with another good test against Wales, next Sunday, June 20.

Wales prevails against a blurred Turkey and is within shot of the eighth

In the other match in Group A, Wales got their first win in the current edition of the Eurocup. They did it with justice 2-0 against Turkey, a team that entered the tournament as one of the possible revelations, but which is now closer to elimination.

The Baku Olympic Stadium, in Azerbaijan, turned almost entirely in favor of Turkey. The Turkish fans who moved to the neighboring country were joined by local fans, who displayed flags of the two countries, in a sign of the strong bond between the two peoples. However, those led by Şenol Güneş did not take advantage of that favorable atmosphere and signed another unconvincing performance.

Wales, led by Gareth Bale, was more dangerous in the first half, taking advantage of the cracks in the last Turkish line, which he tried to shrink forward, but suffered from his own neglect. This is how Aaron Ramsey took advantage of it to come face to face with goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakir on three occasions: the goalkeeper prevailed in the first, the midfielder failed in the second, but the goal came on the third opportunity, when the Juventus man controlled with the chest a great long pass from Bale and defined with his right leg in the 42nd minute.

Turkey came out in the second half with changes that tried to give the team a more offensive sense but ended up unbalancing it, with little recovery in midfield. Without being a barrage, Wales created situations and could have ended the game with a penalty that Bale sent to the clouds in the 61st minute.

Out of ideas, Turkey charged into Danny Ward’s area, who responded to the few danger options generated by the rival. And when the game died, Bale put together a great play against the baseline and enabled Connor Roberts, who defined to sentence it 2-0.

With 4 points, Wales have a foot and a half in the round of 16, especially considering that the best four third parties advance to that stage. Turkey, meanwhile, will play their last chip against Switzerland (which has one point) on Sunday, June 20.

Russia recovers from failed debut to narrowly beat Finland

After suffering a severe blow in their debut against Belgium (0-3), Russia achieved their first points in Group B of the Eurocup. Although he did not do it in a comfortable way: it was a tight 1-0 against Finland, which made merits as to take something more.

In front of 24,000 spectators at the Krestovski Stadium in Saint Petersburg, those led by Stanislav Cherchesov overcame the initial shock of a goal disallowed against Joel Pohjanpalo due to a fine offside and besieged the Finnish goal.

The game had a changing development: Russia went from having clear chances to score to suffering behind the back of their forward defense. Above, the locals suffered the sensitive loss of Mario Fernandes, who was replaced at 26 minutes, after falling backwards. The historic Brazilian-Russian full-back was taken to a hospital, where it was revealed that he did not suffer any spinal injury.

Local relief came at the close of the first half. Aleksei Miranchuk put together a good wall with Artem Dzyuba, hooked in against a defender and placed a left-footed shot at the corner for 1-0.



Aleksei Miranchuk celebrates after scoring Russia’s winning goal against Finland in St. Petersburg on June 16, 2021. © Kirill Kudryavtsev / Pool / AFP

In the second half, Finland took the initiative and had a few chances to tie. To the same extent, Russia had options to liquidate a counterattack. The dynamics faded and, towards the end, Cherchesov’s team bet on slowing down the game and taking advantage of the lack of ideas in the Finnish offense.

With just enough, Russia got three points that allow them to continue dreaming of qualifying. A similar scenario for Finland, which debuted in a major tournament with a 1-0 win against Denmark. While waiting for the remaining duel of the second date of Group B, which will be played this Thursday, both teams are already aiming for the final day of Monday, June 21: Finland will need to add against the powerful Belgium and Russia will collide in a decisive duel with Denmark .