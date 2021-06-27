There Delta variant of the new Coronavirus has caught on in Bavaria and in particular a Monk, where theItaly will play the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. The complaint comes from a network of local laboratories, concerned about the rapid increase in the incidence of this new strain on the number of total cases, which, however, is still limited.

The so-called Indian variant, reads an article in the German health magazine Apotheken Umschau, is spreading rapidly in the metropolitan area of Munich, where at least 24.6 percent of new infections from Covid-19 are attributable to the new strain.

The specialized newspaper, distributed in German pharmacies, cites the analyzes conducted by Labor Becker & Kollegen, a network of laboratories active in various locations in southern Germany and engaged in the sequencing of samples Covid. The institute thus found an acceleration in the spread of Delta variant of the new Coronavirus in the Bavarian capital.

In the last week of May, among the swabs tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 to Munich, “Only” 6.2 per cent was attributable to Delta variant. A figure that rose to 8 percent between May 31 and June 6, to 11 percent between 8 and 13 of this month and reached 24.6 percent in the period from June 14 to 20.

The results led the German health expert Karl Lauterbach, deputy of the Socialists of the Spd, to urge citizens and authorities to an “ever tighter” race for vaccination to contain the so-called Indian variant of the Coronavirus. “The rush to vaccinate against Delta variant it is more and more sluggish ”, he denounced on Twitter the German parliamentarian, urging caution on the easing of anti-Covid restrictions, especially in closed environments.

In fact, various experts fear that the new strain could trigger a fourth wave in Germany and not only. According to the latest variant report drawn up by Robert Koch Institute, responsible for the control and prevention of infectious diseases in the country and part of the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin, between 7 and 13 June the 15 percent of the samples positive to Covid examined in Germany was attributable to the so-called Indian variant.

The discrepancy between the official data and those of the Bavarian laboratories is only apparent and attributable, as reported by theApotheken Umschau, to technical factors. “The fact that the Bavarian laboratories Becker & Kollegen are probably further ahead in the analysis than the Robert Koch Institute it is due, among other things, to the use of a certain combination of tests “.

The Bavarian institute would in fact use a series of “faster” tools than its colleagues in the federal body. “With a similar approach, the Bavarian laboratories last winter were able to observe the spread of B.1.1.7, the so-called English variant, with a certain advance compared to official data “.

“Our current results suggest that the Delta variant it is already spreading, ”the professor told the German magazine Jürgen Durner, specialist in laboratory medicine and medical director of laboratories Becker & Kollegen. “Apparently it is replacing other variants of the virus.” According to the expert, the Alpha strain, the so-called English variant which in recent months accounted for over 90 percent of SARS-CoV-2, “Is now in decline”.

The new strain seems in fact much more contagious. According to the estimates collected in UK, where yesterday the infections returned to the levels of February, the Delta variant it is between 30 and 100 percent more infectious than the strain Alpha formerly dominant. “Given the summer and the low incidence, the contacts in Germany they are currently on the rise and many restrictions have been lifted, ”he stressed Durner. “For a highly contagious variant this development could be the ideal ground to spread rapidly ”.

Furthermore, in Germany fewer people were vaccinated than in UK ed Euro 2020 it certainly doesn’t help. “Since most older people are now vaccinated and therefore to some extent protected, the Delta variant it can spread especially among the youngest, some of whom, given the summer and the Europeans football, often no longer respect any distancing “.

Despite the concern over the spread of the new strain, it should be noted that the epidemiological curve is still falling in Germany. Currently, the Robert Koch Institute detects a weekly incidence of about 7 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants in Bavaria and 5.7 in the whole country. The city of Monk it has a weekly incidence of 17 cases, well below the risk threshold of 50.