Italy does not kneel in the match against Austria, valid for the round of 16 of Euro 2020. After days of hypothesis and controversy, the Azzurri do not make the gesture to publicly manifest support for the Black Lives Matter campaign.





The position of the national team was illustrated before the match by Giorgio Chiellini, to the microphones of Raidue. “I think there was no request. When there is a request from the other team, we will kneel, out of a feeling of solidarity and sensitivity towards the other team. We will try to fight racism in another way, with initiatives together with the team. Federation in the coming months “.