Germany drew 2-2 with Hungary, saved and qualified for the round of 16 of Euro 2020. Group F also promotes France and Portugal, who draw with the same result. Germany risked elimination and avoided the flop thanks to a goal from Goretzka, who in 84 ‘straightened the situation in Munich. The Hungary of Italian coach Rossi – 2 times ahead with Szalai (11 ‘) and Schaefer (68’) – managed to put their heads forward after Havertz’s 1-1 (66 ‘) but failed to complete the miracle. With 2 points, the Hungarian selection is fourth and eliminated.





First place with 5 points for France after the 2-2 with Portugal, third at 4. Ronaldo (31 ‘and 60’) scores twice on a penalty and reaches 109 goals with the national team, equaling the record of the Iranian Ali Daei. For France, two goals from Benzema (45 ‘penalty and 47’).