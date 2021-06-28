France eliminated in the round of 16 of Euro 2020, Switzerland passes to penalties and flies to the quarter-finals. After the 3-3 that matures in the pyrotechnic 90 minutes of regulation and resists in extra time, the verdict comes in the challenge from the spot. And the decisive mistake is Mbappé, who misses the last penalty. Switzerland wins 8-7 and challenge Spain in the quarterfinals.





THE MATCH

Switzerland seems to suffer from the aggressive start of the world champions, but at the first real opportunity it strikes. Zuber, extraordinary on the left wing, puts the ball in the center for Seferovic’s shot. Perfect header, ball in the low corner and 1-0 in the 15 ‘.

France collects and tries to start again. The bleus maneuver is slow and predictable, the selection coached by Deschamps creates nothing apart from a percussion by Rabiot and a lopsided conclusion by Mbappé. The match ignites at the start of the second half, with the real turning point in the 53rd minute. Pavard’s disrupted intervention on Zuber is a penalty, awarded after the intervention of the Var. Rodriguez from the spot could virtually eliminate France, but he has the conclusion rejected by Lloris.

It is a sliding door of the game: Switzerland leaves the field and suffers a deadly one-two. At 57 ‘Mbappé triggers Benzema, who controls the ball with a prodigy and overtakes Sommer with a soft touch: 1-1. A few seconds pass and France completes the comeback. The ball travels like in a pinball machine, Griezmann looks for the goal but his deflected conclusion becomes an assist: Benzema, always him, must only support the net with a header for the 2-1. The tricolor show continues at 75 ‘with Pogba’s masterpiece.

The midfielder controls and from 25 meters draws a wonderful right: ball at the intersection, 3-1. France thinks they have placed the knockout blow and takes their foot off the accelerator. Switzerland, after almost half an hour from nightmare, gets back on track with Seferovic’s encore. Another header, another goal: 3-2 in the 80th minute. The Rossocrociata selection believes in a comeback and throws itself into the assault. Gavranovic in the 85th minute finds a ball kicked by Rodriguez between his feet: control, blow and ball in the net. All useless, millimeter offside. The escaped danger does not shake France, which continues to trot and at 93 ‘is punished. Pogba loses the ball, Xhaka pockets for Gavranovic who crosses the right: 3-3. Before the triple whistle, the bleus have the last chance. Coman checks and shoots, crossbar: overtime. In the overtime, the best chance happens to Mbappé in the 110th minute. Pogba’s invention, the PSG star wastes with an unwatchable left. At 119 ‘Giroud tries with his head, Sommer blocks and goes to penalties. Everyone scores, Mbappé is the only one wrong: Sommer para, France out, Switzerland ahead.