Toloi, Emerson, Pessina, Bernardeschi and Belotti are the first Italians, after Orsato, to make the now famous gesture in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

Rome – Wales kneels at the Olimpico for Black Lives Matter, and for the first time the gesture is also made by five Azzurri, at the Olimpico, before the Italy-Wales match. These are Belotti, Pessina, Bernardeschi, Emerson and Toloi, the first Italians after Orsato to demonstrate at the European Championship with a gesture against all racial discrimination. Instead, the other blues on the field remained standing. And this lack of unity of purpose was not liked by Claudio Marchisio, who commented on the match on Rai1 and remarked: “There is freedom of choice, but it would have been better to see them all kneeling”.

