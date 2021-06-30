The ‘Three Lions’ won with justice 2-0 against the ‘Mannschaft’ at Wembley and qualified for the quarterfinals. Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored in another chapter of this historic duel, which marked the end of Joachim Löw’s cycle for the German team. Now they will face Ukraine, who beat Sweden 2-1 with an agonizing goal in extra time and broke into the top eight in the tournament for the first time.

England took another step forward in its illusion of winning the European Championship for the first time in its history. With a young squad full of talent, the ‘Three Lions’ broke the spell against Germany, a habitual executioner in the big events.

Although Gareth Southgate’s team does not fall in love, they get results and have a favorable picture to reach the final at ‘his’ Wembley. For the ‘Mannschaft’, the defeat by 2-0 meant the end of the cycle of Joachim Löw, an indisputably successful process but that ended with a bad image in recent years.

The next obstacle for England will be Ukraine, which will play for the first time in the quarterfinals of a European Championship after beating Sweden 2-1 with a goal in the final moments of extra time. That duel will be played on Saturday, July 3 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

The winner of that match will collide in the semifinals with the winner of the cross between the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, which will take place on the same day, at the Olympic stadium in Baku.

The two matches of the other key will be played on July 2. Switzerland, who surprisingly eliminated France on penalties, will face Spain at the Krestovski Stadium in Saint Petersburg. And in the most attractive clash of the quarterfinals, Belgium and Italy will meet at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Jack Grealish brightens England, firing dull Germany

At Wembley a new chapter took place in one of the most important rivalries in world football at the national level. England and Germany have starred in some of the most intense episodes on the international scene in major tournaments.

Since that final of the 1966 World Cup, in which the ‘Three Lions’ achieved their only major title with a controversial goal, the confrontations between these two teams acquired a special flavor. And for England they became a nightmare: after that definition, Germany had prevailed in the 4 subsequent direct elimination crosses.

But this Gareth Southgate team, built backwards and with plenty of young talent still to be polished, seems determined to chase away the ghosts of a past that has not been favorable to the creators of football.

This is not a team that looks. In fact, the coach is often viewed with suspicion for his conservative approaches, even when he has multiple variants to practice a more offensive football. His defenders highlight the defensive solidity that he has impressed on his team, which has not conceded goals in this European Championship.

Against Germany it was no exception. Southgate opted for a line of five and two central midfielders of contention, appealing to the imbalance of Buyako Saka and Raheem Sterling on offense and the uncovered scorer of Harry Kane, who had been fighting with the networks.

Joachim Löw’s ‘Mannschaft’ had a similar team, although with slightly more offensive wing-backs. The result was a first half in which the control of the ball was distributed and dangerous plays were scarce: just a shot from Sterling from medium distance that demanded Manuel Neuer and a heads-up from Timo Werner that Jordan Pickford covered.

In addition, when Germany was better than England, Southgate used his main weapon: the entry of Jack Grealish, the coach’s usual bet for the imbalance in the second parts.

The result was quick: six minutes after his entry, the West Ham creative started the action that ended with a delivery of Luke Shaw entering from the left and the definition of Sterling, almost below the arc, to score the 1-0 at 75 ‘. Third goal for the Manchester City player, English scorer in the European Championship.

Forward Raheem Sterling scores the first goal in England’s 2-0 victory over Germany in the European Championship quarter-final at Wembley on June 29, 2021. © Justin Tallis / AFP

But the striker almost went from hero to villain when, a while later, he fumbled in midfield and Kai Havertz enabled Thomas Müller, who finished off wide in the face-to-face with Pickford.

It was the only real option for a Germany lacking in elaboration and rebellion to reverse the result, which would be sentenced in the 86th minute. Grealish again appeared, this time as an assistant from the left, for Harry Kane to connect with a head in the small area and score his first goal in the tournament. One less weight for the Tottenham striker and a reason for delirium for the more than 40,000 spectators present at the London temple.

It was England’s first win in a knockout round of the European Championship within the statutory 90 minutes and only the second time they have won a knockout match at the continental competition. And above against Germany, its historic “black beast”.

For the ‘Mannschaft’ it meant the end of Joachim Löw’s 15-year cycle as coach. A stage marked by the construction of a leading team, which reached its peak with the conquest of the World Cup in 2014 and lived its last moment of success with the triumph in the Confederations Cup 2017. The elimination in the group stage in Russia 2018 , the recent defeat to modest North Macedonia and this early exit from the European Championship cast shadows on the coach, who will now be replaced by Hans-Dieter Flick.

“We do not want to get too far ahead, but it is a huge game (…) I have never been in a dressing room with so much union. We really believe,” said English midfielder Declan Rice exultingly after the game.

With a clear path of great powers and the semifinals and final scheduled at Wembley, the English dream, perhaps as rarely, of making the famous song ‘It’s coming home’ a reality and lifting the trophy at home.

Ukraine punishes Sweden at the last gasp and continues its historic journey

In the other match of the key, at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Ukraine took an agonizing 2-1 victory at the end of extra time against Sweden, who came to the cross as favorites and said goodbye with a sad image.

The one that a priori was presented as the least attractive match of the round of 16 (with two teams characterized by their pragmatic and conservative character) ended up delivering various emotions and moments of a round trip game.



The joy of Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk after scoring the winning goal in extra time against Sweden, in the round of 16 of Euro 2020, on June 29, 2021 in Glasgow. © Lee Smith / Pool / AFP

Those led by Andriy Shevchenko struck first, when the party did not have a clear dominator. In the 27th minute, Oleksandr Zinchenko hit a great pass from Andriy Yarmolenko with his left foot and beat Robin Olsen’s hands to make it 1-0.

Unused to having to go out and find the result, Sweden struggled to break the Ukrainian defensive bloc. But Emil Forsberg, figure of the Nordic team, appeared to take a right that, after a slight detour, hung in the right corner of the Ukrainian goal, just before half-time.

The complementary stage delivered an initial 25 minutes of great intensity, without respite. In that span, Serhiy Sydorchuk hit the post, Forsberg also had two shots that hit the posts and Dejan Kulusevski demanded goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan.

But the energies were exhausted and, with exhausted players, the party headed for extra time. An eventful period, marked by the expulsion of the Swede Marcus Danielson at minute 109 after a very strong tackle on Artem Besedin, who could not continue.

Thus, between injuries, blows and delays, Sweden resigned completely in the attack, under the express order to retreat that came from their coach Janne Andersson. While Ukraine, exhausted, bet everything on the centers and some saving ball.

That play came in the first minute of injury time of the second overtime: Zinchenko’s perfect center and header from the admitted Artem Dovbyk, who took off his shirt and unleashed the delirium of teammates and fans. The 24-year-old SC-Dnipro 1 striker scored his first goal for his national team, a historic goal that puts Ukraine in the top 8 in Europe for the first time in its history.