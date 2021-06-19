In the authentic British derby, England showed a poor version and drew against Scotland, who added their first point. While Ivan Perisic saved Croatia and drew it against the Czech Republic for Group D. For its part, Sweden beat Slovakia by the minimum and set foot in the round of 16 by becoming the momentary leader of Group E.

In a goalless game with few dangerous chances, England squandered their chance to secure a place in the round of 16 against Scotland to rank second in Group D, behind the Czech Republic. In the 90 minutes played in the rain at Wembley Stadium, neither team was able to generate clear scoring options. And although the tie can be considered meritorious for the Scots, the result complicates their continuity in the tournament.

England was more than Scotland, especially in the first minutes, but they did not find fluidity and, like against Croatia – a game in which they won by the minimum – they had problems to generate dangerous situations. Stephen Clarke’s team had merit by getting a draw against a rival, a priori, superior. With pride and conviction, the Scots matched the duel and were even able to win it in the final.

On the other hand, England coach Gareth Southgate was targeted by a strange reading of the game with his changes. He first replaced Phil Foden, the only player on his team who seemed to have the key to break the Scottish lock, for Jack Grealish in the 63rd minute. And when they needed to score most, he replaced striker Harry Kane to make way for Marcus Rashford. This last change was understood more because Kane played a very weak game, in which there was not even the slightest reflection of the level that makes him the great reference of Tottenham in the Premier League.

Despite the fact that the referee did not collect a penalty from Andrew Robertson on Raheem Sterling that could give the English the advantage, the Manchester City player disappointed because he went from highest to lowest, like midfielder Kalvin Phillips, featured in the debut against Croatia. A different situation was that of Mason Mount, who was seen as the most outstanding of his team.

However, for UEFA, the best player of the match was Billy Gilmour in his first start for Scotland. After the final whistle, the 20-year-old Chelsea player was happy. “Playing for Scotland, against England and at Wembley is incredible. It is a pride to have started for the first time in a game like this. It is among the most important games of my career,” he said.

England equals the Czech Republic with four points, but goal difference places them in second place. Although a draw on the last day would be enough for both teams to qualify for the last 16, the result will define who they will face. They could cross with France, Germany or Portugal, so the final position will be important. For their part, Scotland and Croatia will play a direct duel to have a chance of qualifying and a draw is not an option.

A Croatia away from its best version drew against the surprising Czech Republic

At Hampden Park in Glasgow, Croatia once again exhibited its limitations and confirmed that it is far from being the team that surprised when reaching the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It could barely rescue a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic, which was from highest to lowest and ended up settling for equality. Even so, this result places her close to the round of 16 and confirms her as one of the surprises of the contest.

The first goal came in the 37th minute, after Spanish referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande came to check the VAR and sanctioned an elbow from Dejan Lovren on Patrick Schick. The action left him bleeding, but not even that stopped the Bayer Leverkusen striker to score from the penalty spot and thus become the scorer of the current edition of the European Championship. He has three goals, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Manuel Locatelli.

Patrik Schick of Czech Republic celebrates after scoring his goal against Croatia. © Paul Ellis / EPA / EFE

However, changes by Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic for the second half changed the story of the match. He opted for Bruno Petkovic and Luka Ivanusec instead of Ante Rebic and Josip Brekalo to give more versatility in attack. But it was the cunning of Andrej Kramaric that allowed Ivan Perisic to equalize for his team in the 47th minute, after a cut and a great definition.

Although the Croats can boast of having a squad with more weighty names than the Czechs, those led by Jaroslav Šilhavý have shown that, despite not having much individual brilliance, they make up a solid team. Orderly in defense and effective in attack, with a Schick who is having a great time.

While it is true that the draw gives them the peace of mind to continue in the race, it was not what Croatia expected. Despite the fact that players like Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Iván Perisic have complied, they have not been at their highest level and, in this sense, it is clear that the Croats lack a striker from the hierarchy of Mario Mandzukic, a player with presence in the area and that he misses his selection.

Sweden beats Slovakia and caresses the qualification to eighth

Sweden’s 1-0 win over Slovakia makes them the provisional leaders of Group E and moves them closer to the round of 16, while the Slovaks occupy second place with 3 points. This scenario puts Luis Enrique’s Spain in trouble, forcing it to beat Poland so as not to complicate its options.

The Swedish coach Janne Anderson opted to repeat the same eleven he used in the draw against Spain. And although in the first half he did not generate many scoring chances – in fact the most dangerous play was that of the rival, Marek Hamšík – both the final result and the performance of his players proved the coach right.

The only goal of the match was scored by Emil Forsberg, a penalty kick, in the 77th minute after a foul by Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka on striker Robin Quaison. However, the most prominent player was striker Alexander Isak, recognized as such by UEFA. The young man who plays for the Royal Society of Spain is giving rise to talk and some are encouraged to place him as the perfect heir to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



Emil Forsberg celebrates with Viktor Claesson after scoring his goal during the match between Sweden and Slovakia. © Anatoly Maltsev / EPA / EFE

The Slovaks arrived at the game complicated by the confirmation of two cases of Covid-19 in their squad: the Huesca defender, Denis Vavro, and a member of the coaching staff. However, the changes in the starting eleven were those of Patrik Hrosovsky and Martin Koscelnik by Lukas Haraslín and Jakub Hromada. Stefan Tarkovic’s men started better and were able to seal their pass to the second round with a win, but they didn’t and now they will have to wait for a Spanish team that will come out to ‘kill or die’ on the final matchday.

The Swedes, for their part, will play their pass to the second round against the Poles on Wednesday, although the 4 points harvested leave them in a good position to advance even as one of the best third parties.