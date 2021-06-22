Euro 2020, England and Croatia in the round of 16. England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 and qualify as first in Group D with 7 points. The English winning goal was signed by Sterling in the 12th minute of the first half. More dangerous the National of the Three Lions during the match but without other goals with Kane who still remains without goals. On the other hand, a goal for the English Henderson was canceled by the Var at the end of the race. With this defeat, the Czechs, also thanks to Croatia’s 3-1 victory over Scotland, slide to third place, with 4 points like the Croatians but with a worse goal difference, with the possibility, however, of being fished out among the best third.





Croatia, on the other hand, qualified for the second round by dropping the trio against Scotland led by an excellent Luka Modric. The Croatians thanks to the 3-1 success rise to 4 points in group D and qualify as second. The goals of the Croatians were signed in the 17 ‘by Vlasic, in the 62’ by Modric and in the 77 ‘by Perisic, the goal in the 42’ for McGregor’s Scotland was useless.