Migrants, Recovery and above all Covid-19 on the table, with the final of Euro 2020 among the questions of the press after the summit in Berlin between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I will do my best to ensure that the final” of the European Championships does not take place, as expected, in London, “in a country where infections are growing rapidly,” said Prime Minister Mario Draghi, responding to a question at a press conference in Berlin. In the question, in particular, he was asked if he intended to move the final from Wembley, where it is scheduled for 11 July, to Rome.





DRAGONS – The relationship between Germany and Italy is deep, lasting and solid. The proximity of the views was also seen in the last G7: they are two countries founded on Europeanism and Atlanticism “, underlines the Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The positions of Germany and Italy” towards the USA, Russia, China and also with regard to the states of North Africa – continues Draghi – they are very close. Such close cooperation is not a surprise: Germany is the first country for tourism in Italy; the second most populous Italian community in the world is in Germany, with one million people. “” The two manufacturing industries are the largest in Europe and are highly complementary. There is cooperation in the defense sector, there is cooperation and identity of views regarding the environment, where we could have common projects for hydrogen, and in the climate, “says Draghi.

The premier then underlines that “it is important, and I believe that the chancellor will agree, that in order to have a stronger Europe, it is also necessary to have a stronger Italy”. The health crisis, adds Draghi, “has contributed to making the ties” between Italy and Germany “even stronger. I want to recall the decisive support of the Chancellor in the launch of Next Generation Eu“.” The Italian government is engaged in reforms that were once used to say structural, but I would say system reforms, which make Italy more competitive and also more equitable and sustainable. This is the commitment of this government, which will continue in the months to come, “he says.

As for the discussions on the mechanisms of “reallocation” of migrants, in Europe “they will take time”. With Merkel, says Draghi, “we have a closeness of views on the external dimension, which means a greater presence of the EU in North Africa. And I do not mean only Tunisia and Libya, but also the regions of the Sahel, Mali, Ethiopia, the Eritrea “. “It is necessary that the presence of the EU, economically but also for technical assistance – he continues – is felt more in this part of the world. Then there are the mechanisms of reallocation” of migrants, on which “we are discussing: the negotiations will take of time, but there is a great desire to arrive at a joint vision that is of mutual benefit “.

“Among the issues addressed with Angela Merkel – continues Draghi – we also talked about the issues that will be addressed in the European Council, in particular migration. And on this we will also have to work together and help each other”. “This – continues Draghi – is the direction the two governments are working on. As regards Libya, we support what is called the Berlin process, with the Foreign Ministerial in a few days, which should see a greater commitment by the EU, not only of individual countries, in that area “. “A commitment that serves to contain illegal immigration flows, but also to organize legal migration and help these countries to stabilize, to find peace. We are thinking in particular of Libya”, he concludes.

MERKEL – With Prime Minister Mario Draghi “we had a brief preliminary meeting: we talked above all about Covid-19. We are both cautious, we are obviously happy that there is a substantial improvement in the situation, but we know that this progress is still fragile. the share of vaccines is growing, but we cannot yet say that we are approaching herd immunity “, said the German Chancellor in the press section on the sidelines of the meeting.

In Europe, Merkel continues, “we are exposed to new variants” of the coronavirus and “we have seen how quickly it can happen: even in Portugal we see that they grow”. With Draghi, he continues, “we will talk about the even better coordination of travel arrangements. There are also many locations when it comes to travel from Great Britain, but we need to have more exchange,” he says.

Also on the table is the theme of migrants. “We have close views on the external dimension of migration”, explains Merkel. In the European Council to be held next Thursday and Friday in Brussels “we will also talk – continues the chancellor – about the situation in the countries of origin, such as Tunisia and Libya. I thank Italy, which has launched many political initiatives regarding a solution politics in Libya. On Wednesday there will be a conference at the level of foreign ministers on the Berlin process. Italy is a country that has a lot of knowledge and that has also invested a lot of forces in Libyan development. So we thank Italy “, he concludes.