TURIN. Frank de Boer is no longer the Netherlands coach. The Federcalcio oranje announces it on its website, explaining that the parties “will separate with immediate effect” and will not continue this adventure together. The decision comes after the elimination in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 at the hands of the Czech Republic which missed the minimum goal of the quarter-finals.

“I decided not to continue as national team coach,” commented de Boer who in the past also had a short and unfortunate experience with Inter. «The goal has not been achieved, this is clear. When I was contacted to become the manager of the national team I took this opportunity feeling it as an honor and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would arise from the moment I was appointed. This pressure is now only increasing and this is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the Dutch selection », he concludes, thanking the fans and players. On 1 September the Netherlands will start the World Cup qualifiers in Oslo with Norway.

The future of the France coach remains in the balance: «I didn’t think about Deschamps’ future. To continue a project you must both be on the same wavelength. We haven’t seen each other so far, so I can’t say anything. With Didier we have to spend a nice day together, have a chat and in the end we will make a decision. I learned that in life you should never make a decision on the fly. “These are the words of Noel Le Graet, president of the French Football Federation, regarding the position of the French coach, who – according to the French media – could be replaced. on the bleus bench by Zinedine Zidane. “We should have gone through – he added – and it’s a shame to be eliminated when you were ahead 3-1 with ten minutes left. The goal has not been reached, but there are some there have been many others who have been reached, we always have to put things in perspective. We hoped to go on, just as we were very happy when Deschamps won everything “.

