The Portuguese bomber Cristiano Ronaldo puts a high record on his wall: he is also a champion on social media, where he has reached 301 million followers (on Instagram). CR7 is a real “record machine” and a real one businessman. Even with social media (as well as with restaurants, gyms, hotels).

Cristiano Ronaldo he is a true champion. On the pitch as well as outside the pitch. And there is no question. He has a rare generosity (he does a lot of charity: in 2011 he auctioned off his golden shoe and raised € 1 million with which he built a hospital in Gaza, Palestine), a dedication to sport that is unparalleled , an extraordinary talent that he has cultivated since he was a child, with infinite constancy. Loved and hated (for his talent), those who don’t have him on the team would like him. Even today he is no longer a kid.

A dad and a companion in love

Extraordinary father of four children (Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, Eva Maria dos Santos and Mateo Ronaldo), has been happily engaged for several years with the beautiful Georgina Rodriguez. His social networks are full of shots related to the most beautiful family portraits.

Ronaldo the man of records

Milita in the Portuguese national team, of which it is captain, and continues to make a difference in this too European 2020. And the difference is also made on social networks, where in the last few hours he has reached a record: he is the first football player to have broken through the wall of 300 million followers on Instagram (it has 301 million).

After the striker come his long-time rival Leo Messi, an Argentine from Barcelona, ​​who has 219 million followers, and Neymar, a Brazilian from Paris Saint Germain, who is followed by 152 million fans. Among the other beloved and very strong footballers there are, but off the podium, the French Mbappé, with 52 million followers, and the Milan player Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who ranks fifth with his 47.7 million followers.

Do you know what each CR7 post is worth? According to reports from the Sisal website, the Portuguese phenomenon for just one post on Instagram would earn 889 thousand dollars, about 800 thousand in euros.

Today the footballing destiny of CR7 is uncertain: for now he continues to be a player of the Juventus, but many teams court him. Like every year, after all. Despite his 36 years, which he turned on last February 5th. Having him on your team is definitely better than having him against him as an opponent.