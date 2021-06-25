London – “When we go back to the hotel the team will meet and we will all decide together what to do tomorrow“It is the reply of the blue defender Leonardo Bonucci to a question at a press conference in London on the behavior that the Azzurri will adopt tomorrow night at Wembley before the match against Austria in relation to the opportunity or not to kneel by joining the protest for the “Black lives matter.” In short, despite the urination – as it has been written – is that of not kneeling, no definitive decision has yet been taken.

As for Saturday’s match, Bonucci expressed confidence. “We have never felt superior, we are confident of the path taken with Mr. Mancini and the results prove it. The road is the right one and great merit to its human value and football knowledge. But without the spirit of sacrifice we become a normal team. The key element is the group, “he said.

Speaking again about Austria and how he sees his teammates, the blue central said: “We will have to pay attention to the details, it’s the little things that make the result hang on one side or the other. Respect for Austria but we will play our game. I have seen faces aware of what we are playing at, willing to make a contribution and make all Italians happy “. For Bonucci “Austria is superior to the top three teams to tackle, they have an important team with a German way of playing with high rhythms and forward pressure. “Finally on his being a divisive character, Bonucci concluded:” I am interested in all Italians supporting this team tomorrow, then if in a month 50% love and hate will come back is what always kept me alive. The important thing when wearing the blue jersey is to give everything for this shirt. ”

Mancini: “We have to think about playing football”

We will have to play our game, between now and the fourth if we can be good. We just have to think about playing our football“, Mancini declared again speaking of Italy’s journey. On the thrill of playing at Wembley and finally with the public.” We will play in front of 25 thousand spectators, playing in front of the people is always nice. It is clear that something special had been created in Rome, but there will be a good atmosphere here too “, Mancini insisted. Finally Mancini opened the album of memories, from the first Azzurri win at Wembley with Capello’s goal to the final. of the Champions Cup played and lost with Sampdoria. “I was small at the first victory at Wembley but I remember it, as I remember the lost Champions Cup final. An incredible emotion, But I’ve played here many times, even a Fa Cup final, I know it pretty well as a stadium “.

