Belgium beat Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 and will face Italy in the quarterfinals scheduled for Friday 2 July in Munich. In Seville, Belgium prevailed with a goal from Thorgan Hazard, who decided the match in the 42nd minute. Control and powerful right foot from 20 meters, Rui Patricio is not flawless: 1-0.





The reigning champion Portugal, unable to develop the game in the first half, tries in vain to straighten the situation in the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo, dangerous on a free kick in the first half, does not affect the front. The Lusitanians become more incisive with the entries of Joao Felix and Andre Silva. The best chance happens to Guerreiro in the 83rd minute: on the rebound of the Belgian defense, right of first intention and full post. At 94 ‘Joao Felix has the last chance on his foot, an inaccurate right foot from the edge. Belgium suffers but resists, now the challenge with the Azzurri.