Belgium and Denmark in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 as the first and second of Group B of the tournament. Belgium, who finished on 9 points after 3 wins, beat Finland 2-0 thanks to Hradecky’s own goal (74 ‘) and Lukaku’s goal (81’). Denmark accomplished a feat by beating Russia 4-1 and grabbing second place for the best goal difference (+1) compared to the other two selections in the group. The Danes opened the scoring with Damsgaard in the 38th minute and doubled in the 59th minute with Poulsen. Russia shortens the distance in the 70th minute with the penalty of Dzyuba but Denmark takes off again with Christensen (79 ‘) and Maehle (82’) taking second place and detaching the ticket for the second round. Finland is third, with very few chances of repechage, and Russia closes fourth: they are eliminated.



