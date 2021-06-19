Budapest – Hungary stops France with merit, in Budapest ends 1-1. The first half at 1-0 was decided by the Hungarian Fiola, in the first two minutes of the 5 recovery totals granted by the referee. Fifty minutes that allow a glimpse of a dominating Hungary and a world champion France but confused.

To bring the match back into balance Griezmann in the 66th minute, after an action by Mbappé, loose ball due to an indecision of the Hungarian defense and an easy goal for the French. Another attempt of the usual Mbappé ends in vain and at the Puskas Arena the celebrating Hungarians can boast of having stopped the advance of the most favorite of these Europeans.

