Euro 2020, Alvaro Morata: wishes death to the children

What happened to Alvaro Morata, Juventus and Spanish national team player? The player was heavily insulted during the Euro 2020 match against Poland and more than him his family. His children were even wished for death.

Alvaro Morata he is desperate and very worried. After having missed the penalty with Spain, the footballer who plays in Juventus has received very heavy threats from strangers, who even wished his children death. The player is very upset, he can’t really understand what is happening to him. Speaking to the microphones of a Spanish media, Morata spoke of his commitment to the shirt he wears and, at the same time, his regret for not being understood:

"If we had won three to nil against Poland and Sweden the stadium would have done the hola. The audience whistles me because that's what they feel about me, but I give it all. I give my life for Spain. Everything I say I don't say is interpreted… I would like people to put themselves more in my shoes ".

Morata, his children wished death

But what Alvaro really fails to understand is the wickedness of the people, who have come to write him about all colors: