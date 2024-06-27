Once the group stage of the Euro 2024 championship, which is held in Germany, is over, the pairings for the round of 16 are already known. As there were six groups, the contenders came out as follows: the two best teams per group and, in addition, the four best third parties qualified. The first meeting will take place on June 29 and the last one on July 2. These are the pairings:

– Switzerland-Italy: Spalletti’s Italian side, who have not shone in the tournament and who are still mulling over their line-up in order to find the goal, will face an ever-competitive rival, where Xhaka stands out with his play between the lines.

– Slovakia-England: The pross They accumulate as many figures as disappointments in the tournament if we talk about the game, a team that has not known how to impose its football nor express the qualities it has on the pitch. Slovakia, who know what they are playing, will test him.

– Romania-Netherlands: Koeman has not just found the key in a team Orange irregular, where Gapko scores the goal and Aké provides the speed on the left flank. The Romanian team will be in front, which is defined by counterattacks.

– Austria-Türkiye: The Austrian team is the surprise of the tournament, since it appears as a block both in forward pressure and in retreat, a set of resources that will battle with a Turkey that prefers chaos to order.

– Germany-Denmark: The German team will face the Danish team, always led in the final metres by Eriksen, from better to worse. Musiala, who starts on the right and moves across the entire front of the attack, is in contention for the MVP of the tournament, to the delight of the Germans.

– Spain-Georgia: La Roja have not conceded a goal and have won their matches, perhaps the great power that is putting together the best football. But they have the challenge of Georgia ahead of them, the fairy tale of the Euro thanks to their counterattacks and their power in both areas.

– France-Belgium: The French team perhaps has the best squad but not the best game, as it has been too timid so far. For its part, the Belgian team depends a lot on De Bruyne, since Lukaku is not inspired in the shot.

– Portugal-Slovenia: Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead a team that has found generational relief, especially in the midfield, capable of beating anyone. It will be difficult for the Slovenian team, which expresses itself on the counter.

