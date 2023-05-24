At least one in 10 new mothers has suffered from postpartum depression. This is what the 35th Eurispes Italy 2023 Report reports, underlining that in most cases (69.8%) the depression following the birth of a child did not affect the couple, while the remaining part of the sample – of a Eurispes survey – or 30.2%, declared instead to have been affected by it.

And again: analyzing the data based on the gender variable, it emerges that 72.3% of men say that their partner has not suffered from postpartum depression, compared to 27.7% who reported the presence. Among women, on the other hand, the majority (67.4%) said they had not suffered from postpartum depression against 32.6%.