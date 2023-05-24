82.5% of Italians declare that they do not intend to taste insect-based food products, a percentage which adds up to the 44.7% who say they are ‘not at all inclined’ and the 37.8% ‘unwilling’. This is what emerges from the survey contained in the Eurispes Italy 2023 Report. The remaining 17.5% of the sample is divided between those who would be quite willing to taste them (13.8%) and those who are very willing (only 3.7%). In 17.8% of cases, 18-24 year olds declare themselves quite willing to taste insects and 25-34 year olds would be very curious to taste them in 5.2% of cases. Men appear more willing than women to taste insects: the latter answer much more often that they would not taste them at all (48.8% against 40.6%).

As for insect-based flours, the results of the survey conducted by Eurispes are slightly different. 76.7% of the sample would not buy products containing them; 23.3% would buy them. Also in this case, young people aged between 18 and 24 express themselves more favorably overall, answering in 24.3% of cases that they would probably buy products containing insect-based flours. Interesting differences can be found at the territorial level: the citizens of the North-East (39.5%) are distinguished by a greater propensity to purchase. In the South and in the Islands, most declare themselves certain that they would never buy products of this type (53.4% ​​in the South and 56.2% in the Islands).