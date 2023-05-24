Just under 4 out of 10 Italians, 39.5%, declare themselves in favor of surrogacy. The figure appears to be a slight increase compared to 2022, when only 36.5% of the sample had expressed a favorable opinion, but a decrease compared to 2020 (40.2%). The Eurispes Italy 2023 Report notes it, in the survey on ethical issues. As for age groups, less than one Italian out of two between 18 and 24 years of age declares himself in favor of the practice of surrogacy (49.1%), followed by 46.8% of 25-34 year olds, by 41% of 45-64 year olds, by 39.8% of 35-44 year olds and only by 30.9% of over 64s.

On the other hand, 58% of Italians declare themselves in favor of heterologous fertilization (in vitro fertilization through the use of oocytes, gametes and sperm from donors unrelated to the couple, in the event of infertility of one of the partners), an increase compared to 2022 (56 .9%) and with a percentage close to that recorded in 2021 (57.5%).