One in four Italians would eat synthetic meat. In fact, if 73.6% of the interviewees are inclined to say no, more precisely, 36.8% declare that they are sure they would not eat synthetic meat and, equally, 36.8% declare that they probably would not, 26.4% think instead that probably (22%) and certainly (4.4%) would eat it. The most curious and open in this sense are the very young (18-24 years) who are more inclined to eat synthetic meat (32.5%). The data is reported in the Eurispes Italy 2023 Report.