The philosopher and video game designer Eurídice Cabañes, in an interview in Valencia, in March 2018. MÒNICA TORRES

Eurídice Cabañes (Valencia, 1983) has a PhD in Philosophy from the Autonomous University of Madrid cum laude international mention with the thesis titled Technology on the frontiers. She is currently the CEO of the video game company Arsgames and a professor in the Master’s Degree in Educational Technology Design (e-learning) at the Isabel I University of Castilla. In conversation with EL PAÍS via video call, Cabañes warns about the consequences of what he calls “algorithmic governance”, by which technologies increasingly govern us ….