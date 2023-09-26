Euribor | Interest rates went down – this is how the change is reflected in your spending

The one-year euribor fell below 4.2 percent again on Tuesday.

Finns the most common mortgage reference rate, the 12-month Euribor, has turned down. On Tuesday, the interest rate fell below 4.2 percent for the first time in a week. The exact interest rate was recorded at 4.199 percent.

The behavior of the interest rate now largely follows what was predicted. The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points before mid-September. At the same time, the ECB hinted that it would stop raising key interest rates.

Several experts assessed to HS after the decision that interest rates may rise slightly in the short term, but in the longer term the peak of interest rates has now very likely been seen and interest rates will gradually turn down.

After the ECB’s decision, interest rates rose by 0.1 percentage points in a few days. After last Thursday, the interest rates have decreased a little day by day. It suggests that interest rates may have started to fall now. However, it is not certain.

For the time being, the market is pricing in the one-year Euribor to be 3.5 percent a year from now. Just a week ago, the 12-month Euribor was expected to shrink to only 3.6 percent in a year.

As recently as the end of August, the Euribor for the year was predicted to fall to around 3.3 percent in a year.

On Tuesday, shorter interest rates also fell slightly. The six-month euribor fell to 4.09 percent and the three-month euribor to 3.941 percent.