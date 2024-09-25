Euribor | Heavy daily drop in interest rates – One-year euribor “dropped like a stone”

Euribor|On Wednesday, the one-year euribor already fell to less than 2.8 percent.

Finns the most popular mortgage reference rate, the 12-month Euribor plunged sharply on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the interest rate was recorded at 2.776 percent, while on Tuesday the interest rate was at 2.858 percent. The interest rate decreased by 0.08 percentage points between days. The decrease was the highest of the year.

“The 12-month euribor dropped like a stone today. This year, only the beginning of August has seen a daily decline greater than today. The ECB’s growing interest rate cut expectations have recently driven the Euribor sharply downwards. The ECB itself has so far only spoken in favor of a slower decline,” commented Nordea’s chief analyst, for example Jan von Gerich message service in X.

The annual euribor has already fallen by more than 1.4 percentage points during the year. At the end of last September, the interest rate was at the peak of the period after the increase in interest rates that started in 2022. The highest 12-month euribor was on September 29, 2023, when the interest rate stopped at 4.228 percent.

The drop in interest rates is already so great that it shrinks the housing costs of Finnish owner-occupiers considerably. For example, for a loan of 300,000 euros, the interest rate drop reduces the monthly installment of the annuity loan by just under 240 euros. In this example calculation, there is already more than 2,800 euros left for the rest of your life per year.

So this is the situation if the interest rate revision falls on September 25.

On Wednesday the market’s expectations of future interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) also accelerated. Three-month Euribor year-end derivatives were priced at approximately 1.84 percent at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. It means that the market expects that interest rate to be almost 1.6 percentage points lower than on Tuesday a year from now.

This expectation is already quite wild. Earlier this month, the ECB’s main policy rate, i.e. the interest rate on banks’ overnight deposits, was lowered to 3.5 percent. The fulfillment of current expectations would require the ECB to lower the key interest rate six times within a year.

The wait is tough, because the ECB will have a total of 8 meetings by the end of September 2025, where monetary policy decisions will be made.

Interest rate cut expectations have been accelerated in recent days, especially by the preliminary figures of the European purchasing managers’ indices for September published on Monday. Based on them, economic activity in the euro area has clearly slowed down in September compared to expectations for both August and September.

In Finland, about 30 percent of households have housing debt.