The Euribor, an index to which most of the mortgages are referenced at a variable type, has begun the month of March with three consecutive increases in its daily rate. Specifically, This Thursday, March 6, 2025, the index rises to 2,448%thus exceeding the psychological barrier of 2.4%. Despite this rise from the month, for the moment, the bearish streak does not jeople.

The Euribor thus marks a rise of 0.056 basic points compared to the previous day. This new figure leaves the provisional average of March 2025 in the 2,397% And, for the moment, The bassist path that the Euribor already marked at the end of last month would continue, when February ended with an average of 2,407%.

The day on Thursday is marked by the meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), which has returned to lower interest rates at 25 basic points per fifth consecutive conclave up to 2.5% in the deposit rateaccumulating a total of 150 basic points of flexibility since June 2024.

The good news is that it seems that futures anticipate new falls from the Euribor, that will be extended until 2026. Investors use futures of the mortgage index to cover their positions in the face of variations in interest rates, so it is a very valuable indicator to anticipate how far the Euribor falls can go.

During practically 2024, the futures indicated that Euribor’s falls were going to stop in December 2025, but this week the three -month future contract with expiration in March Discount new descents. To meet market forecasts, andThe Euribor should end the year at 1.90% and in March 2026 go to 1.89%. It is little, one hundredth, but it is the first time that the market establishes the ground of the current falls of the Euribor in 2026. In fact, the future in the longest term point to the Euribor will not return to 2% to 2027.

What will happen to mortgages?

The monthly Euribor data directly affects the mortgage reviews, since the banks recalculate the variable mortgages with the monthly average, uploading or lowering compared with the data of six or twelve months ago.

Those who have a mortgage review in March will see the amount of their quotas.

Thus, the first fact that must be taken into account is that of the monthly closure of twelve month ago, precisely in March 2024, when the Euribor had just left a resounding bullish streak. Specifically, the Euribor closed that month at 3,718%, a figure that is 1,397 basic points above the current Monthly average of March 2025 (2,397%). Thus, those who have a mortgage review in March will see the amount of their quotas.

To see it with an example, for a mortgage of 140,000 euros to 30 years (360 months), with a 1% differential and taking as reference the month of March of the year 2024, when the Euribor closed to 3,718%, The monthly fee was 727.61 euros.

Now, with the provisional average of March 2025, which is located at 2,397%, the mortgage quota of the owners who have review in February will fall to the 620.64 euroswhich means that They will pay 106.97 euros less than a year ago.

How is Euribor calculated?

The Euribor responds to the name European Interbank offered rate and is calculated through a panel of European banks that report every day to which rate interbank loans are made. As of 2020, the calculations are made hybridly. Panel data is included, but also the estimates of the market itself, with the aim of reducing volatility and the risk of manipulation, to which these indices were submitted at the beginning of the century.

The panel consists of 18 European banksamong which are Santander, BBVA, Barclays, Deutsche Bank or Unicredit.

Every working day at eleven o’clock in the morning, the average interest rate is published in which the financial institutions lend capital to One week, one month, three months, six months and 12 months.