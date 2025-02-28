The Euribor, an index to which most of the mortgages are referenced at a variable type, returns to the bassist path this February, with A middle fact at the closure that stays at 2,407%after an intermensual figure upwards last January, in which a nine -month regret broke down. The best news for mortgages is that index falls begin to gain ground to continue at the beginning of 2026.

Specifically, this February 28, 2025, the Euribor fell at 0.015 basic points compared to the previous day, lowering the 2.4% barrier and leaving Today’s daily data at 2,394%a figure very close to what, finally, has closed this February, marked by the constant ups and downs, which have made the bearish streak consolidated in danger in January.

In this scenario, the Euribor is located at the end of February a total of 0.118 basic points below the data of the month of January 2025. The difference increases even more compared to the data of the same month of the previous year, when it closed February 2024 by 3,671%, that is, 1,264 basic points above the current figure.

This is very good news for the mortgages at a variable type, since they can see how the monthly installments that pay for their mortgage lower, A situation that endangered last Marchwhen the index first regained in the last nine months. In fact, it closed at 2,525%, a total of 0.089 basic points above the average of December.

More good news

The best news for mortgages is that Euribor falls will continue in 2026, according to the Euribor futures market. Investors use futures of the mortgage index to cover their positions in the face of variations in interest rates, so it is a very valuable indicator to anticipate how far the Euribor falls can go.

During practically 2024, Futures indicated that Euribor’s falls were going to stop in December 2025, but this week the three -month future contract with expiration in March discounts new declines. If the market forecasts are fulfilled, the Euribor should end the year at 1.90% and in March 2026 to lower 1.89%. It is little, one hundredth, but it is the first time that the market establishes the floor of the current falls of the Euribor in 2026. In fact, the future in the longest term point to the Euribor will not return to 2% to 2027.

The new descents of the Euribor are motivated by the expectations of more declines of ECB types. Next week, on Thursday, March 6, the Central Bank meets and almost certainly move them from the current 2.75% to 2.5%. And it will not be the last of the year. Financial swaps contemplate that the ECB will continue to lower interest rates. Two more to leave the types at 2%, in line with the futures, and opening the door to a new additional cut for the beginning of 2026. For now, the market and investors are betting on harmless Trump tariffs or that will not reach the end of European inflation and the need for an active ECB with cuts to revive the economy.

What will happen to mortgages?

The monthly Euribor data directly affects the mortgage reviews, since the banks recalculate the variable mortgages with the monthly average, uploading or lowering compared with the data of six or twelve months ago.

Those who have a mortgage review in February will see the amount of their quotas.

Thus, the first fact that must be taken into account is that of the monthly closure of twelve month ago, precisely in February 2024, when the Euribor had just left a resounding bullish streak. Specifically, the Euribor closed January 2024 at 3,671%, a figure that is 1,264 basic points above the current monthly average of February 2025 (2,407%). Thus, those who have a mortgage review in February will see the amount of their quotas.

To see it with an example, for a mortgage of 140,000 euros to 30 years (360 months), with a 1% differential and taking as reference the month of February of the year 2024, when the Euribor closed to 3,671%, The monthly fee was 723.65 euros.

Now, with the final average of February 2025, which is at 2,407%, the mortgage share of the owners who have review in February will fall to the 621.42 euroswhich means that They will pay 102.23 euros less than a year ago.

How is Euribor calculated?

The Euribor responds to the name European Interbank offered rate and is calculated through a panel of European banks that report every day to which rate interbank loans are made. As of 2020, the calculations are made hybridly. Panel data is included, but also the estimates of the market itself, with the aim of reducing volatility and the risk of manipulation, to which these indices were submitted at the beginning of the century.

The panel consists of 18 European banksamong which are Santander, BBVA, Barclays, Deutsche Bank or Unicredit.

Every working day at eleven o’clock in the morning, the average interest rate is published in which the financial institutions lend capital to One week, one month, three months, six months and 12 months.