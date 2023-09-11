Eurajoki | The one who went swimming died after apparently having a seizure

The people present had pulled the swimmer to shore and tried to revive him.

10.9. 20:33 | Updated 10.9. 22:50

On the Eurajoki A deceased person was found in the water in Satakunta on Sunday early evening. The emergency center had received a task around 19:00 to save a person from the water in the sea area near Vasikkakari.

According to the rescue service, the person who went swimming apparently had a seizure in the water.

The people present had pulled the swimmer to shore and tried to revive him. After arriving at the scene, the rescue service found the swimmer dead.

The fire chief did not release more detailed information about the deceased, such as gender or age.