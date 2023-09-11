Monday, September 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Eurajoki | The one who went swimming died after apparently having a seizure

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Eurajoki | The one who went swimming died after apparently having a seizure

The people present had pulled the swimmer to shore and tried to revive him.

| Updated

On the Eurajoki A deceased person was found in the water in Satakunta on Sunday early evening. The emergency center had received a task around 19:00 to save a person from the water in the sea area near Vasikkakari.

According to the rescue service, the person who went swimming apparently had a seizure in the water.

The people present had pulled the swimmer to shore and tried to revive him. After arriving at the scene, the rescue service found the swimmer dead.

The fire chief did not release more detailed information about the deceased, such as gender or age.

#Eurajoki #swimming #died #apparently #seizure

See also  Stock Exchange | A purchase offer of almost one billion euros was made for real estate technology company Caverion
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
LIVE European Championship Qualifying | Weghorst gives the Dutch team the lead in Ireland after excellent work in Dumfries

LIVE European Championship Qualifying | Weghorst gives the Dutch team the lead in Ireland after excellent work in Dumfries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result