Eura | The police suspect that the driver of the car hit a person on purpose

The police suspect that the driver of the car hit a person on purpose. The police are investigating the hit-and-run as a suspected attempted murder.

Police suspects that the driver of a car intentionally ran into a person who was near the wall of the building with the car in Satakunta’s Eura early on Sunday morning. The driver left the scene of the collision.

The police are investigating the hit-and-run as a suspected attempted murder, Southwestern Finland’s police said on Sunday afternoon.

Situation happened on Turuntie. According to the police, the emergency center received numerous reports about the incident.

According to the police, the investigation has not found any indications that random people were in danger or the target of any kind of violence.