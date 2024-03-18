Court of Auditors, here is the report on the financial management of EUR spa

“In 2021 the economic, capital and financial situation of EUR spa highlights a series of critical issues, being strongly influenced by the reduced turnover volumes resulting from the two years of the pandemic, as well as by a notable increase in costsfor which characteristic management exhibits a largely negative result with a increase in the deficit compared to 2020 of over 428%: from 7,970,025 euros to 42,101,332 euros”. Words that can be read in the report of Court of Auditors regarding the financial management, year 2021, of EUR spa (autonomous body universal exhibition of Rome).

The latter parent company of EUR Group formed by Roma Convention Group spa, Eur Tel srl, Acquadrome srl and Marco Polo srl in liquidation. Share capital attributed by law at the deed of incorporation in the amount of 10% to the Municipality of Rome and 90% to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

“It is recommended – the Magistrates write – an adaptation of the Strategic plans in order to guarantee compliance with the objectives set by the shareholder for the future and the safeguarding of budget balances, as well as the adoption of an account recovery plan. Added to this is a still pending dispute which could be a harbinger of further losses and which must be carefully monitored”.

EUR spa in its statute provides for the management, valorisation and profit maximization of all the assets it owns, in compliance with the particular historical and artistic value. It has an exceptional heritage due to the presence of works of monumental importance, belonging to Italian architectural rationalism, which represent unique in terms of size and quality.

Given the EUR spa statutory mission created the New Congress Center (so-called Nuvola) which it managed through its subsidiary Roma Convention spa, until its incorporation into the Parent Company in 2021.

August 28, 2023 the president of EUR spa has resigned, the new president was appointed on 14 December 2023. Previously, only at the 20th meeting called for the designation of the members of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Roma Capitale, the new board of directors and board of auditors were established.

“This Court – the Judges note – underlines the absolute necessity for the shareholders to adopt suitable behavior to resolve issues relating to the governance of the Company, in order to promptly designate and/or replace the members of the Bodies to avoid discontinuity and operational inefficiencies”.

As of December 31, 2021, the number of employees was 132, with an increase of 21. EUR spa's overall personnel cost went from 7.22 million euros in 2020 to 9.28 million in 2021.

THE consultancy costs and the external assignments, entrusted by EUR spa in 2021, are increasing (+33% in comparison with 2020-2021) with a growing trend in the period 2018-2021: 943,649 euros in 2018, 1,414 euros in 2019, 1,738 euros in 2020 , 2.035 euros in 2021. On the consultancy issue, the Court of Auditors states the following: “Given also the incremental trend of costs for external assignments and taking into account the significant budget imbalance, the Company is asked to carefully evaluate the need to resort to consultancy, preliminarily verifying the possible presence of internal professionals”. During the accounting year examined, a decrease was recorded in the debts of the parent company, all recorded at nominal value: from 60.502 million euros to 53.060 million.

The board of directors, on May 30, 2022, ratified the new industrial plan three-year agreement by EUR spa which includes, among other things, an expenditure budget of 45 million euros for the promotion and safety of some buildings, in particular those of the Twenty Years period covered in marble; another 16 million euros should be used for the structural consolidation of the old Congress Palace, especially “the unstable marble slabs and for the layout of the Cloud”; Investments of over 40 million euros are expected for the regeneration and management of the parks and the lake. The determination of the Court of Auditors was sent to the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.