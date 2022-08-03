The Board of Directors of EUR SpA 90% Ministry of Economy and Finance – 10% Roma Capitale, meeting under the chairmanship of Marco Simoni, examined and approved the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022.

The economic result of the first half of 2022, while remaining negative and equal to Euro -1.626 million, is a strong improvement of Euro 2.081 million (+ 56%) compared to that of the first half of 2021 negative for Euro -3.707 million. + 31% is driven by the congress sector. The locations, Nuvola and Palazzo dei Congressi, while still being affected by the impacts of the pandemic, show a marked improvement in performance, especially on the national and European market, with prospects for further growth for the second half of 2022. Corporate, congress and trade fair events are expected. great international relevance (eg ESPE – European Congress of Pediatric Endocrinology; ESVS – European Congress of Vascular Surgery; IGTM – International Golf Tourism Fair).

The Gross Operating Margin + 726% reflects, in addition to the increase in turnover, the effects of a strategy of careful management of operating costs launched since the inauguration of the new Board of Directors in January 2022. The costs of external materials and services, in fact, they grew less than proportionally with respect to revenues, guaranteeing a significant improvement in margins. This strategy has also made it possible to absorb the significant increase in the costs of electricity users (one of the main operating costs), determined by the current international geopolitical situation and by the dynamics of the prices of raw materials.

The Operating Result + 46%, although recording a significant improvement compared to 30 June 2021, is influenced by significant negative income items, essentially fixed costs deriving from the huge value of the real estate assets owned: depreciation (Euro 2.4 million) and Tax Municipal Real Estate (Euro 1.2 million).

Financial indebtedness in the first half of 2022 did not register changes compared to 31 December 2021 and amounted to Euro 23 million. Cash flow for the period is positive for Euro 5.198 million, confirming the efforts made by management to ensure proper financial management. In detail, the cash flow from income management returns to a positive Euro 4.286 million (negative by Euro 0.466 million at 31 December 2021) thanks to a more careful management policy of trade receivables and trade payables.

“The result for the period + 56% compared to 30 June 2021 and the financial results – declares Angela Cossellu, CEO of EUR SpA – confirm the path to recovery of company profitability. Although in a context still characterized by uncertainty, in which performances are conditioned by the international geopolitical situation, by the increase in the cost of materials and by the effects of sustained growth in inflation, the results achieved in the half year 2022 constitute the solid basis for the implementation of medium-term strategic guidelines. The approach adopted so far allows, therefore, to confirm expectations of a constant and sustainable improvement in company results for the second half of the year as well ”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

