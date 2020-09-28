The inline skates recommended in August on EU / JPY are now both up. We are adapting the strategy and adding a third note with a narrower upper threshold. By Stefan Mayriedl

The massive rally of the euro against the Japanese yen, which reached an 18-month high slightly above the 127 level, has been broken. The euro has been in a remarkable correction since the beginning of September, with the two-month low of 122.5 yen losing almost half of the May-September upswing. After these price movements, our active inline skating positions need a current assessment of the situation.

With a book profit of 18 percent, the EUR / JPY inliner SR92YA, which was recommended at the beginning of August, turned positive. Up to December there is an additional gain of 29 percent within the 116/132 yen range. The stop loss for the note worth holding is increased from 4.00 to 4.60 euros. The inliner SR96CQ, which was presented at the end of August, is also up by 13 percent. In view of the permitted range of 120/130 yen, the focus is clearly on the lower threshold, which is also secured by the 200-day average, which increases slightly by 121 yen. The December potential of 146 percent is attractive, the stop loss will be increased from 1.30 to 1.90 euros.

As a third position, we are establishing a note that will also run until December and will have a potential of 72 percent within 116 to 128 yen. When stopping, we initially orientate ourselves on the downward trend of 125.5 yen.

Surname EUR / JPY inline skates WKN SR92X4 Current exchange rate € 5.60 / € 5.80 swell 116.00 yen / 128.00 yen running time 12/18/20 Stop course € 2.40 Target course € 10.00

Recommendations based on technical chart signals. In individual cases, deviations from the fundamental assessment are possible.



Stefan Mayriedl has been writing about the financial markets since 1997 and is one of the regular authors of BÖRSE ONLINE. The graduate economist has specialized in chart technology and derivatives. Since 2010 he has also been editor-in-chief of the stock exchange letter smartanlegen.

