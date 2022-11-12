Updates brought by the Mercedes in Austin they had generated good sensations around the Anglo-German team, in clear recovery in terms of performance compared to the rest of the championship. The impressions then turned into concrete results on the occasion of the Sprint Race of the GP of Brazilwith the podium achieved by both drivers of the team eight times world champion: while Lewis Hamilton got the third positioneven better went to George Russell, even winner of the test synonymous with the first seasonal success of Mercedes, even if not in a real race.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was placed between the two drivers of the Brackley house, but the penalty that the latter will have to serve for Sunday’s race will allow the two Mercedes drivers to even start from the first row. A desired result all season, especially by Hamilton himself, who thus commented on these emotions to the microphones of Sky Sport F1: “Starting from the top two tomorrow is a dream for us as a team – he has declared – we didn’t think we could get there this year. This machine here can lead us to victoryit gave us great sensations, but it won’t be easy to beat the Red Bulls, even if they start behind and we can work as a team to keep up with them ”.