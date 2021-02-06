Many things were expected from Ronald Koeman but not that he put together a good team: there he has caught almost all of us with a different foot. It often happens that football is not the most important thing for a good fan. We make it clear that yes, our lives are about it and that we were all born with a blackboard under our arms but, in reality, what really attracts us has little or nothing to do with what happens during ninety minutes on a pitch. . In the specific case of the Blaugrana army, the only thing we needed to feel challenged as fans was the hint of a vague hope and that, in the specific case of the Dutch, was summarized in the certainty that no member of the squad dare to discredit him with a simple “And who have you tied for?”

We know the business, make no mistake. Today everything is happiness and good words because the game against him Pomegranate has left us that residue of the best wines, that little point of alcohol in the blood that the same serves to proclaim your team as the next champion of Europe than to commit a crime of apology for friendship. Any positives you can point to on Koeman’s team today, I’ll multiply it by two or three tomorrow.

Ter Stegen is still one of the best midfielders in Europe. Araújo is on the way to earning a statue in the Port Olimpic like the one he had Colossus – Do not confuse with Coluna, the myth of Benfica– in Rhodes. Busquets wants to download it to the subsidiary to upload it again and we have even got another Pedri of the Canarian hat, as if we had suddenly traveled back in time to 2008. De Jong is removing the stigma from his last name, Griezmann it no longer looks french and Messi he is still Messi: the cheapest footballer in the world. If they even call us non-existent penalties to balance the games, like in good times! What more could you want.

As you can see, this is all good news for a team that threatened to become a band and right now they have the parish ordering flowers and altars … At least until the next game, which is how long the euphoria in football lasts: neither do we let’s demand much more.