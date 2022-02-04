While we wait for the next episode of euphoria, HBO has confirmed that a third season of this acclaimed series is already in development. This shouldn’t be a big surprise. The first installment was a critical success, garnering a strong fan base, and the last few episodes have dominated much of the conversation on Twitter and other social media.

Considering that the second season is not over yet, the details related to the story, as well as the actors who will return, are not yet available. However, it is very certain that we will see Zendaya and company again in the future. With only three episodes so far, the most recent season has managed to double the number of viewers previously registered.

The series follows 17-year-old drug addict Rue, played by Zendaya.who must find hope and survive, while balancing the pressures and confusions of love and loss amid his circle of friends and enemies in the town of East Highland.

The season two finale will air on HBO on February 27, 2022.. In related topics, we already know when it will arrive batman to HBOMax.

Via: Euphoria