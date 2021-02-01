Pandemics aside, if there is a disease that affects the whole world today it is solitary confinement, no matter how much we have at our disposal not a few tools to contact whoever we want. Among other matters ‘Euphoria’ It is about the contradiction that something like this supposes to happen in such a globalized society. It is not strange considering the age of the protagonists, since this is an evil very typical of adolescence. Although not exclusive. Pending the second season (delayed as a result of the health emergency) HBO has offered in recent weeks dthe special chapters from this series created by Sam levinson, which act as a hinge for the next installments and portray that difficulty to open up sometimes with those who are closest to us.

It happens to Rue. It happens to Jules. And it will surely happen to many viewers, who will feel represented by what they see on screen. The two installments (the first premiered in December, the second, a few days ago) face the same exercise with their main characters, place them before someone who is not part of their day to day so that they confess and elaborate on how much that it is difficult for them to express feelings, fears and miseries to their closest beings. About Rue’s inability to explain to Jules why she is so touched and how that influences her way of loving and loving herself. About Jules’s fear of revealing to Rue what certain aspects of his life weigh on him when it comes to entering a relationship. They both miss each other, but neither dares to tell the other. And we, from the armchair, watch helplessly.

‘Euphoria’ surprised at its premiere by his fantastic art direction and photography, not to mention a solid script that approached the reality of the youngest in an adult way, something not so common in this type of productions that tend to be superficial. Anxiety, frustration and insecurity are part of the universe posed by this crudely narrated production, although sometimes the music, makeup and the montage itself distract us and prevent us from recognizing it.

In the first episode we saw Rue and Jules together again, after the two split up at a train station at the end of the season. We find them in a bed and we remember why it is one of the most beautiful love stories that have been told to us on the screen in recent years. But right away they force us to wake up and we see how everything is in Rue’s mind. She is the absolute protagonist of a devastating episode based on a conversation between her and Ali, her counselor in meetings about her drug addiction. The meeting, in a half-empty Hopper cafe in the middle of nowhere, has a cathartic effect on the young woman, who takes the opportunity to recognize herself as a prisoner of her dependencies, pessimistic in the face of a world from which she expects nothing and traumatized by some events such as the death of her father. It is Rue in its purest form, dejected by how circumstances prevent her from enjoying her love for Jules and reconciling a life without frights. Rue gives up and leaves us with little hope that her future will be better.

Jules, in the second special episode of ‘Euphoria’.

The second episode will help us get to know Jules a little more, so that we know why he is so afraid of his ex-partner’s relationship with drugs. We will meet the girl’s mother and find out what she was running from in the first season and why she can’t stand Rue’s drug addiction. We will watch her doubt her femininity and whether she really wants to complete her gender transition. It is as if we needed this chapter to understand all the decisions and performance of the character in the previous episodes. He achieves it in a talk with his psychologist, who helps him to cast doubts and find few answers. Because maybe there aren’t.

The delivery culminates with the reunion of the two young women, although again because of the isolation it does not develop as we would like. And one does not know what to expect from what may come. We have to talk more…

‘Euphoria’ has come to vindicate itself as the great work that is to make it clear that it does not need artifice to dazzle. That with the word you have enough. And with the scripts of Levinson and the actress Hunter schufer, who collaborated on the texts of his episode. The two chapters are articulated as a bridge that viewers must pass to meet the main characters. We already wanted to cross it.

