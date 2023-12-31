'Euphoria' was one of the most watched series in 2023. In addition, with her performance in this production, Zendaya won four awards. Likewise, the rest of the actors also shone with the magnificent plot. Among them is Sydney Sweener, who this year has participated in films. However, despite the achievements and the good reception on the platform of HBOthe death of Angus Cloud one of its main actors, left his colleagues and fans dismayed.

Given this, actress Sydney Sweener, who played Cassie in 'Euphoria', spoke about the future of the series and how she received the news of her friend's death Angus Cloud.

What did Sydney Sweener say about Angus Cloud?

The actress revealed that finding out about the death of Angus Cloud It was shocking for all the 'Euphoria' performers, who – as soon as the news was made public – contacted each other to confirm what happened. Plus, Sweener let him probably affect them again when they return for season three filming.

“My co-stars and I were constantly on the phone crying, because it was such a shock. I don't think it really feels real or affects me until we're filming and I don't see Angus on set,” Sweener noted.

Does Sydney Sweener like her role as Cassie?

Although the series 'Euphoria' shows strong and violent scenes, actress Sydney Sweener pointed out that this is not true, since she finds her role as Cassie cathartic and a totally different experience from what she experiences in real life.

“Cassie is definitely the closest, especially in the first season, at least for me who played her and it means a lot to me. But it's almost like a therapy where I can let off steam so much that, when I come home, I feel free” Sweener noted.