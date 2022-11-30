Loreen is making another attempt to represent Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest. The Swedish, who won the event in 2012 with the song Euphoria is one of the participants in the national preliminary round in his own country.

The singer has signed up with the song Tattoo. After her victory, Loreen also made an attempt in 2017 to go to the Eurovision song contest again. Then, however, the Swedish public chose Robin Bengtsson with his song I Can’t Go On. He then finished fifth.

The Swedish contribution to the Eurovision song contest is chosen according to annual tradition via Melodifestivalen, which consists of four preliminary rounds.

Of Euphoria Loreen scored one of the biggest Eurovision hits of all time. The song is still very popular among fans. Last year, for the tenth consecutive year, it topped the ESC Top 250, the list of the most popular Eurovision songs ever.

