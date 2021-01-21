Euphoria has become one of HBO’s most successful series. To the joy of his followers, in 2020 two specials were confirmed: the first was broadcast in December of that year and the second is a few days away from reaching the screens.

As HBO President Casey Bloys stated, the second season of Euphoria is still a long way from its premiere. For this reason, the next part of the special episode will serve to liven up the wait. What can we expect from the sequel?

As we saw earlier, we met Rue’s (Zendaya) version of what happened with Jules. In this next episode, Jules will be the one to tell his own version of what happened after leaving Rue alone at the end of the year parties.

Watch the preview of the Euphoria special here

In conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Zendaya rated the specials to tie the two installments together. “We could end up doing a little bridge episode. I would not really know how to describe it, but a chapter that we can do with a limited number of people in a safer environment … to have something to live with until we are able to go to season 2, “he said.

The second special will be announced in a preview on HBO GO, made official for Friday, January 22. Starting at 9 pm on Sunday 24, both episodes will be included on the streaming platform, to the delight of its subscribers.