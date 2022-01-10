The wait is over! After more than two years, the second season of Euphoria comes to HBO Max, where we will see the actress again Zendaya in her portrayal of Rue Bennet, the role that made her the youngest Emmy winner.

The first installment brought us the story of a group of adolescents immersed in conflicts that range from love, gender identity, drugs, the use of social networks and even sex. Apparently, this new installment will continue to cover the same topics, but in a deeper way.

In that sense, Zendaya has published through its social networks a warning message about scenes that can cause discomfort in sensitive people.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. Photo: HBO

Zendaya warns about the content of Euphoria 2

A few hours after the premiere of the second season of Euphoria, the young actress used her social networks to launch a warning about the content of the series in which she stars. The message was accompanied by the following image of the interpreter.

Zendaya plays MJ in Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: @ zendaya / Instagram

Along with the photograph, the following message is appreciated: “I know that I have said it before, but I want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for a mature audience . This season, perhaps even more so than the last, is deeply emotional, dealing with themes that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and remember that you are still loved and that I can continue to feel your support. With all my love, Daya ”.