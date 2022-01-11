The must-see second season of Euphoria, the popular American teen drama series starring Zendaya, recently arrived on the HBO Max platform and again the fans of ‘Tomdaya’ have made it clear that they want to see the couple share a screen. In such a way, the question has jumped: Will Tom Holland appear in the hit production or is it just an illusion?

During a press event with IMDb for Spiderman no way home, a fan asked if the actor could have a cameo on the HBO series.

Official poster for Euphoria, season 2. Photo: HBO Max

Tom Holland only managed to say that he had been asking the production to make that happen. “And it hasn’t happened yet, I’m very disappointed,” he added.

What did Zendaya say about Tom Holland in Euphoria?

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya finally answered to the press what she thought about a possible appearance of Tom Holland in Euphoria.

“Know? We joke about him sneaking into the background and seeing if anyone can see him. “ , he pointed.

A Korean fan read a letter to Tom Holland and Zendaya. Photo: YouTube capture

Despite the joke, there was no confirmation from him. Whether or not it will appear in the third season is also a mystery, since HBO has not yet confirmed if the production will be renewed.

Euphoria season 2 It premiered on January 9, 2022 and, on the same day, through her Twitter account, Zendaya warned fans that the series is strictly for adult audiences.