The second season of Euphoria is close to being released. The story of this group of friends does not end, because the world of drugs, sex and prostitution still haunts them, if they do not look for it first. In addition, they deal with romantic relationships, which, instead of being healthy crushes, are full of toxicity.

When does Euphoria, season 2 premiere?

The second installment of Euphoria, a series starring Zendaya, will arrive via streaming this Sunday, January 9, 2022. A chapter of Euphoria will be published each week.

What is the cast of Euphoria 2?

It is official that we will once again enjoy the performance of the talented Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her character in Euphoria in 2020. We will also enjoy Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney.

On the other hand, we will not stop witnessing Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams in different episodes.

What will the second season of Euphoria be about?

According to the official synopsis, in Euphoria, Season 2, we will see the following: “In the midst of the intertwined lives in the city of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction. ”.

We must remember that the series does not continue immediately after the end of the first season, but after the two specials that aired at Christmas time 2020.

Where to see Euphoria, season 2?

Euphoria is an HBO original series, and therefore can be seen on the television channel and its streaming service HBO Max.