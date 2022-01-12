The first episode of Euphoria season 2 premiered on HBO Max and naturally fans are already trying to figure out what will happen to their beloved characters by the end of the series.

With a premiere delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, followers of the plot with Zendaya can finally see the return of youth history and thus also know what will be the fate of Rue.

In the final chapter of season 1 of Euphoria, Rue suffered a relapse, while Jules left for New York. For their part, Kat and Ethan met at the winter dance. For her part, Maddy stole a record from Nate’s room, which could expose an intriguing reality.

For the new chapters, the guys from East Highland are back in force, and only in the initial part of the installment we see Rue Bennett (Zendaya) using drugs again, after relapsing after her breakup with Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer).

Will Rue die ?: the theory fans don’t want to see realized on screen

On social media, Euphoria fans discuss the character’s fate, especially after what Zendaya shared with radiotime.com. The actress not only launched a warning for the content of the series, but also assured that the Next chapters will lead Rue to dark times.

“For this season she will hit rock bottom. The future is not clear. Mid-cycle is key as it will become extremely painful for everyone to watch. Portraying her going through these problems hurt me ”, he commented.

This comment has led to fans think Rue will die in Euphoria season 2. One of the shared theories is that the protagonist has died after the relapse and she is actually telling what happened around her. “My theory is that Rue dies, she watches the party like she’s a ghost. His narration is obvious, ”says a Twitter user.

One viewer also shared: “I’m sorry, but Rue is dead and she’s just telling us what happened. She will be omnipresent in season 2. “

On the other hand, some suggest that Cassie Howard, known for her obsessive need to please people, could have a tragic destiny; the same future could have Rue’s sister, Gia Bennett.

Euphoria, season 2, episode 2, premieres this Sunday, January 16 on HBO Max.