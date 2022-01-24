The third episode of Euphoria, Season 2 puts the narrative spotlight on Cal Jacobs with a nearly 15-minute opening sequence that charts his tumultuous senior year in high school.

He will be the center of attention of viewers, after discovering his sex tape with Jules, and that the images may no longer be safe. Episode 3 confirms this last detail, as Cal sets out to find the video. Yeah, Maddy has the tape, but Cal doesn’t know that yet.

The premiere also gives us more of Lexi, whose school play will add another dash of drama to an already confusing world of storytellers and fantasies in Euphoria. Meanwhile, Rue Bennett’s relapse remains hidden from her friends and family, apparently coming to light once again.

Cal continues to search for his video with Jules. Photo: HBO Max

After learning that Nate doesn’t have the tape, Cal goes to see Fez. Ashtray punches him repeatedly as Fez interrogates him. Cal, assuming he has the tape and has been blackmailing Nate, asks him to return it. Fez, who just found out that Cal had sex with Jules, drops the bombshell from Chapter 3: Nate is in love with Jules and asks him to stay away from her and Rue.

Rue will do anything to continue her drug addiction. Photo: HBO Max

Realizing that he can’t support his drug addiction, Rue proposes to Fez, who refuses, that he use her to sell drugs. She says she can avoid a high sentence by being a minor.

He doesn’t accept and Rue goes to Laurie, who knows that she is an addict. He inexplicably accepts her proposal and provides her with $10,000 worth of drugs. As she leaves, the woman tells her that if she loses her money, she will be kidnapped and sold to “really sick people.”

On the other hand, we see Cassie heading to the same street where Nate always passes. But he sends her a message telling her that he won’t be able to see her. In the next scene we see him driving with some flowers in his car. When he arrives at his destination, he knocks on the door and is surprised. Who did he go looking for?