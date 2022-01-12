Euphoria, the series created by Sam Levinson, launched its second season on HBO Max on January 9 after a long wait and fans could not be more excited to see what their favorite characters have in store for the new episodes.

The success of the program is so great that the streaming platform has celebrated its first place in the ranking of the most viewed titles, through social networks. For their part, fans joined the party and are happy about the chances of many more installments.

Here is the list of movies and series that the Levinson show competed against during the week.

1. Euphoria

2. King Richard: a winning family

3. And just like that …

4. Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts

5. Doctor Miracle

6. Scandalous

7. Station eleven

8. Dune

9. Succession

10. Game of thrones.

What is the Euphoria series about?

The story introduces us to Rue, a 17-year-old girl who returns from rehab with no intention of staying sober. At a party before the start of the course he meets Jules, a girl who has just arrived in the city who ends up shaking the relationships of all the characters.

What days are Euphoria on HBO?

The new episodes of the second season of Euphoria premiere every Sunday on HBO and are uploaded to HBO Max that same day or at the latest the next day.