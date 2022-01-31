Euphoria launched its second season on HBO Max and is giving fans something to talk about due to the intense drama that its young protagonists go through. As if that weren’t enough, the addition of new characters has only further complicated the story.

One of the additions was Faye, a drug-addicted former teacher played by Chloé Cherry. To the surprise of several fans, it is a 24-year-old former adult film actress who caught the attention of the production after having made a parody that imitated a relationship between Rue and Jules.

“My friend and I were big fans of the series and we thought that scene was very beautiful,” the actress revealed to Nylon. Although they only kiss and touch, “fans really liked her a lot and think she’s fantastic.” Not for nothing has she achieved 331 thousand views.

After this, the director Sam Levinson found her on Instagram, decided to give her a chance to participate in the casting and ended up convinced. Despite the difference in content, Cherry says that shooting porn and a series with millions of fans is not that different.

Chloé Cherry. Photo: @perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

“I always felt very professional doing adult movies. So when I got to Euphoria, it wasn’t like I was walking onto a set for the first time (…) I’m an actress through and through,” she explained before reflecting on the most significant difference: “in porn no one judges you, on television yes”.

As for the support from the fans, Chloe Cherry was very grateful for the reception despite her past as a porn actress. “I am very happy to make people happy. I love that they like people like Faye, ”she concluded, hoping that her character will remain for many more chapters.